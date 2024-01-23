Piper Sandler Boosts Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target to $56.50

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $56.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $37.15 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.51.

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $47.60 on Friday. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

