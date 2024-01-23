Piper Sandler Increases William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Price Target to $14.00

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance
WMPN stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 million, a PE ratio of 156.77 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.
William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 150.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation
William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile
William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than William Penn Bancorporation
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.