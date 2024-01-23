Piper Sandler Increases William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Price Target to $14.00

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

WMPN stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 million, a PE ratio of 156.77 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 150.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

