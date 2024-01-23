Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 226.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,553 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,722 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its position in Plains GP by 688.4% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 1,274,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after buying an additional 1,090,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. 551,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. Research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 109.18%.

Plains GP Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.