Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 49,601,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 44,165,457 shares.The stock last traded at $3.19 and had previously closed at $2.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Northland Securities downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna downgraded Plug Power from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.