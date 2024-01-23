Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 2.9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03. 891,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,551,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $613.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

