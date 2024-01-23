Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.00

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 21251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Popular Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Popular

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Popular by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Popular by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

