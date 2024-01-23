Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PW stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.96. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

