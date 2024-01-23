PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PPG

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $142.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.61. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.