Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,433 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of DSI opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.60. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

