Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 5.50% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $12,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 705.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 79,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth $9,019,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 125.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 161,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $263.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

