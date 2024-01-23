Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) PT Raised to $81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $328,639.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,106.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 377,508 shares of company stock worth $23,154,603. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

