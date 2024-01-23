Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.370-6.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.6 billion-$85.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.8 billion.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded up $6.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.12. 8,392,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,612,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.21. The company has a market cap of $363.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,334,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,929 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,709.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,282,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

