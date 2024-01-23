Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.370-6.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.6 billion-$85.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.8 billion.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $6.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,807,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.21. The company has a market capitalization of $363.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.35.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 118.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,334,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,929 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,709.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,282,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,296 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

