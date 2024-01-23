Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,749,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %

PLD traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,286. The company has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

