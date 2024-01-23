Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,749,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %
PLD traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,286. The company has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.37.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
