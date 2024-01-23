Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.37. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

