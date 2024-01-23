Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $93.74 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Prom has a total market capitalization of $93.74 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.14 or 0.00013010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.3269016 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,400,016.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

