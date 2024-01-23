PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,703 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 21,383 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $3.39.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $552.77 million, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

