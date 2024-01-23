Provident Trust Co. Sells 6,510 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Provident Trust Co. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 4.3% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Home Depot worth $185,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

HD stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.89. The company had a trading volume of 295,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $351.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.75 and a 200 day moving average of $320.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

