Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Lessened by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $371,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

PEG opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

