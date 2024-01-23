Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.69. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

