Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Price Performance
NASDAQ:PULM opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.69. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
