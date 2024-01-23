Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.66. Approximately 270,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 683,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on Qifu Technology in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $586.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.31 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,922 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 55,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Qifu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.