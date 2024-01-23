Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $115.00 at Raymond James

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QRVO. Citigroup cut Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.94.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $106.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $43,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

