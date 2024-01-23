Quant (QNT) Price Hits $102.60 on Top Exchanges

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $102.60 or 0.00262730 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $22.45 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.
Quant Token Profile
Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
