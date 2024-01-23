QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52,063.96

QUASA (QUA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $52,063.96 and $86.21 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,912.91 or 0.99971654 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011478 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00203512 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004011 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00044162 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $86.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

