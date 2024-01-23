QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $52,063.96 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $52,063.96 and approximately $86.21 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,912.91 or 0.99971654 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011478 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00203512 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004011 BTC.

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00044162 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $86.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

