QUASA Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $53,375.43 and $51.50 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005370 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017344 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,169.22 or 0.99951897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011649 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.41 or 0.00205185 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003806 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00044162 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $86.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

