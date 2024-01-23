Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Stock Price Down 25%

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (CVE:QPT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 202,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 107,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Quest PharmaTech Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

About Quest PharmaTech

(Get Free Report)

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of targeted cancer. Its lead product candidate is Mab AR 9.6 against truncated O-glycan on MUC16, for targeted cancer therapy applications. The company also offers Oregovomab, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest PharmaTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest PharmaTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.