Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002665 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $261.35 million and $20.30 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Raydium
Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,383,010 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.
