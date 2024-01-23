Raymond James Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $78.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.86, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.92%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 50.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

