Raymond James Cuts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$36.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.81.

POU stock opened at C$25.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.53. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.75 and a 1 year high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.08). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of C$430.70 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 3.518024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.89%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.60 per share, with a total value of C$63,207.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. Also, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.60 per share, with a total value of C$63,207.00. Insiders own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

