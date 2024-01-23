Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Reading International by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

