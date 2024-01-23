Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ RDI opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.