Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shopify (SHOP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP):
- 1/22/2024 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2024 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/18/2024 – Shopify had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/18/2024 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 1/18/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2023 – Shopify had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.
- 12/12/2023 – Shopify had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2023 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2023 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2023 – Shopify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.
- 12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $75.00.
- 12/4/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/28/2023 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shopify stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $80.63. 3,974,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,350,119. The stock has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.