Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,829,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 913,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.47% of Regions Financial worth $237,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,390 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,656 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 17.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,849,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

RF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. 5,822,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,250,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

