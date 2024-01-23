Relay Token (RELAY) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $99.31 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

