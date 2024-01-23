Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $169.77

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $169.77 and last traded at $168.37, with a volume of 45875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Get Republic Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.