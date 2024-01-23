Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0787 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $78.70 million and $2.30 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005369 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017369 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,276.57 or 0.99982801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011640 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00206486 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003797 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08281075 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $2,096,634.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

