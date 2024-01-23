Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Netflix (NFLX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) in the last few weeks:
- 1/19/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $350.00 to $425.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $475.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $500.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $525.00 to $545.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $525.00 to $585.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $475.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2024 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/9/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2024 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/28/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $510.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2023 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $495.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/21/2023 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/18/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $482.85. 4,466,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,484. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix
In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
