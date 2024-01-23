ResMed (RMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $176.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.68. ResMed has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at ResMed

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,477,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 243,151 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,681,000 after purchasing an additional 157,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,538,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

