Reviewing Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) & Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH)

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and Oncology Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM -14.66% 1.03% 0.50% Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Paycor HCM has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Pharma has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $552.69 million 6.49 -$93.21 million ($0.49) -41.31 Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Paycor HCM and Oncology Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oncology Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paycor HCM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Paycor HCM and Oncology Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 9 3 0 2.25 Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paycor HCM presently has a consensus target price of $27.44, suggesting a potential upside of 35.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of Paycor HCM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Paycor HCM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats Oncology Pharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. Paycor HCM, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

