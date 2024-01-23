Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $29,716.91 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005408 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00023742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017629 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,927.87 or 1.00021203 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011586 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00205240 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00165802 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $29,098.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

