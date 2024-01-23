Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2024

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. On average, analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $123.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4,782.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

