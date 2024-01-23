Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.37.

JBHT stock opened at $207.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.54 and a 200-day moving average of $189.46.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

