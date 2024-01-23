Robert W. Baird Trims Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Target Price to $108.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

BG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

Shares of BG traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.10. 1,302,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Global has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after buying an additional 2,975,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 59.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at $74,642,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

