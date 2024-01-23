Robinson Value Management Ltd. Boosts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises 3.2% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,092,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $141.81. 1,305,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,913. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.32 and its 200 day moving average is $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.