Robinson Value Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 639.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,434 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after buying an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $11.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,176,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,091. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

