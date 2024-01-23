Robinson Value Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after buying an additional 605,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 747.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 660,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,031,000 after buying an additional 582,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $110.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,776. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

