Robinson Value Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after buying an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,846,000 after purchasing an additional 899,859 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,892,000 after buying an additional 243,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after buying an additional 133,057 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.45. 1,092,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,925. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

