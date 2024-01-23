Robinson Value Management Ltd. Raises Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 65.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 3.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of RTX by 21.2% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 325.7% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.55. 19,380,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,567,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

