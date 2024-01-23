Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 317 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,234,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,078. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.