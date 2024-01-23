Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 507 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 2.1% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $140.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.